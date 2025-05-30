Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 4,100 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.