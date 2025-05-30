Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 44,500 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Banner worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Banner by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Banner by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Banner Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.