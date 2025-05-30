Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 500 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Yelp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Yelp by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 529,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Yelp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,424,000 after purchasing an additional 255,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,455,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Yelp Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,932.72. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,690. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.