Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 73,600 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of CVB Financial worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,116,000 after purchasing an additional 162,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,156,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,382,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 317,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.88 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.65.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

