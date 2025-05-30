Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 9,400 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 22,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $851,898.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,844,745.50. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,765 shares of company stock worth $5,858,599. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $492.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.80. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

