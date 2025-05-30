Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.67 Million Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 283,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 145,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Aegon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Aegon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.