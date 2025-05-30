Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

