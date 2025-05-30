Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $92,357.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,668.62. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

NYSE CPF opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $724.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.