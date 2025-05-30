Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 10,084 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

