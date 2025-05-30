Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,616 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.26% of Alphatec worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Alphatec by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Alphatec by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $719,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 771,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,031,385. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,798 shares of company stock worth $1,365,665. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

