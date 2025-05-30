Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 157,406 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 527.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,406 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in NV5 Global by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. Lake Street Capital lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sidoti raised NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

