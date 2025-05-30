Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $749.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

