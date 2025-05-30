Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.35 Million Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 1,588.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,021 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 113,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,688,000 after purchasing an additional 456,117 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 265,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 0.3%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

