Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.38 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $66,368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,241,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,620 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $465.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.31 and a 200-day moving average of $458.33. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.69 and a one year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

