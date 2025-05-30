Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,298 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of First Advantage worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FA. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,219.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

First Advantage stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

