Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ichor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ichor by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ichor by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $556.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.83. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,114.84. The trade was a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.