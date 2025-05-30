Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.51 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 711,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,623,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 754,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,539,000 after purchasing an additional 204,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $42.44 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

