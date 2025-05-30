Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.54 Million Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,259 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FINV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,250,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,162,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,616,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 86,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,329,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 379,025 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.30. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

FinVolution Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FINV. UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

