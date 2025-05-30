Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.1%

RBC stock opened at $364.48 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.53 and a 1-year high of $380.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day moving average is $333.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBC

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

