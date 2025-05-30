Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,101 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Pentair by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of PNR stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.