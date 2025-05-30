Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of Akero Therapeutics worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32,588.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of AKRO opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,454.42. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $1,253,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,062 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,709.74. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,208 shares of company stock worth $9,313,294. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

