Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,690 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

