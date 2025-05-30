Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 343,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Get Black Spade Acquisition II alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000.

Black Spade Acquisition II Price Performance

Black Spade Acquisition II stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Black Spade Acquisition II Co has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22.

Black Spade Acquisition II Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition II Co is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. Black Spade Acquisition II Co is based in HONG KONG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.