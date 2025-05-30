Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 605,759 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,192,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,054,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,384,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,668,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

