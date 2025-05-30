Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ML. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $85.90 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a P/E ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

