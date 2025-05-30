Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,148 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 87,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.61. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 2,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,212.58. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.