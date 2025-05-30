Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of IES worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in IES by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in IES by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IES by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,497,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IESC stock opened at $256.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.57. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.55 and a twelve month high of $320.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.70.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

