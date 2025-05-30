Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 13,578 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $22.87 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.92%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

