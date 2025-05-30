Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 4,430 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.05. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

