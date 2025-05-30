Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 57,810 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,810 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,354.77. This represents a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBLY. Bank of America raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

