Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 612,349 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 612,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $155,407,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $225.19 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.38.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

