Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $3.40 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 491.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 116,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

