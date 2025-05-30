Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,457 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

