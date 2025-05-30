US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $171,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $48,611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,708,000 after acquiring an additional 659,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in US Foods by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

