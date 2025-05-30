Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 79,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTN opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. The trade was a 6.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.10.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

