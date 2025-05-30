Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

VERV opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.82. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

