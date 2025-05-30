Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after buying an additional 572,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,223,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,889,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vicor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VICR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

