Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after buying an additional 201,640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $94.98 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.05.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

