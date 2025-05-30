Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $57.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 10.20%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.7996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

