Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

