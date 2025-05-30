Vident Advisory LLC Buys 2,884 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of MANU stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.59. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

