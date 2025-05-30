Vident Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

