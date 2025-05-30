Vident Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

PAYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

