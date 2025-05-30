Vident Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.