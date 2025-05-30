Vident Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,094 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Globant alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $97.87 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globant

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.