Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.9%

ABG stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.