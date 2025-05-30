Vident Advisory LLC Has $222,000 Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

BZ opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.35. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

