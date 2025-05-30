Vident Advisory LLC Has $238,000 Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.52. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 over the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

