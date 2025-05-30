Vident Advisory LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $6.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Santander initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

