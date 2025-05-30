Vident Advisory LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $3,424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 301,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,391,000 after buying an additional 91,185 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 612,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,187,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $197.32.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.